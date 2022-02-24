Left Menu

Turkey to help citizens wanting to leave Ukraine - foreign ministry

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:45 IST
Turkey to help citizens wanting to leave Ukraine - foreign ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that would provide necessary support and guidance to citizens wishing to leave Ukraine.

The ministry also advised Turkish citizens to stay at home or in a safe place and avoid traveling.

Earlier on Thursday, flag carrier Turkish Airlines said it canceled all flights to Ukraine on February 24 because of the closure of Ukranian air space.

