Snowfall disrupts air traffic in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:07 IST
The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was affected for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to low visibility following heavy snowfall across the valley, officials said. No flight operations took place at the Srinagar airport here so far, the officials said. They said the visibility at the airport was about 800 metres which was less than the required visibility for the flight operations to take place.

''All flights are delayed. At least two flights have been cancelled,'' the officials said.

The flight operations will commence once there is an improvement in the visibility, they added. Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall -- the first heavy fall of the season in the plains -- on Wednesday. The snowfall threw life out of gear and led to disruption of flight operations. All the flights on Wednesday were cancelled as the visibility was very poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

