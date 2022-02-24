Wizz Air suspends all operations in Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:12 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Wizz Air suspended all operations in Ukraine on Thursday after Russia invaded its former Soviet neighbour.
"Due to the current events in Ukraine and the airspace closure, Wizz Air regrets to inform our customers that the airline must temporarily suspend all flight operations in the country," the airline said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement