Left Menu

India looking at ways to assist its nationals in Ukraine

India is looking at ways to assist its nationals, especially students, in Ukraine amid fears of a larger conflict after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against the eastern European country.Official sources said India is closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation in Ukraine and how to assist the Indians in that country.We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:31 IST
India looking at ways to assist its nationals in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is looking at ways to assist its nationals, especially students, in Ukraine amid fears of a larger conflict after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against the eastern European country.

Official sources said India is closely monitoring the ''rapidly changing'' situation in Ukraine and how to assist the Indians in that country.

''We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. Focus is on safety and security of Indians, particularly students,'' said a source. It said the control room set by the Ministry of External Affairs a few days back is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis.

There is no possibility of sending a special aircraft to Ukraine to evacuate the Indians including the Indian embassy staff as the airspace of Ukraine has been closed.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights in view of high risk to safety.

''The government is looking at ways to extend assistance to Indians there,'' said a source.

As per estimates, over 15,000 Indians are currently staying in Ukraine.

It is learnt that a series of meetings are underway to asses the situation and ways to extend assistance to Indians in that country.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Putin announced a military operation against Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an ''invasion'' could be the beginning of a ''big war'' in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022