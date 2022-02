The Latest: NATO ambassadors to meet to discuss Ukraine

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of NATO ambassadors to assess the invasion of Ukraine, which borders several NATO members.

The meeting Thursday morning will "address the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russia's unprovoked attack." Earlier, Stoltenberg had already condemned Russia's invasion. "Despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression," Stoltenberg said.

He also warned Moscow that the alliance will will "do all it takes to protect and defend" NATO members.

He called the invasion a "grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately." ___ MOSCOW — The Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine's air defence assets and airbases.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the Russian strikes have "suppressed air defence means of the Ukrainian military," adding that the infrastructure of Ukraine's military bases has been incapacitated." It denied the claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, reported that it has shot down five Russian aircraft while fending off the Russian attack on the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack on Ukraine in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.

___ BEIJING — China is advising its people in Ukraine to stay home because of ongoing military actions and chaos but made no mention of Russian forces.

The notice issued on its Kyiv embassy's social media account Thursday said: "Social order is chaotic and out of control, especially in the cities where at times of serious unrest.'' It said a person walking on the streets could be a target of attack and traffic could be stopped at any time. It added that people should remain calm and contact local authorities if they come into danger. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military operation in eastern Ukraine early Thursday.

China has denounced sanctions against Russia, with which it has increasingly aligned its foreign policy to challenge the West, and blamed the U.S. and its allies for provoking Moscow.

___ BRUSSELS — The top European Union chiefs said the invasion of Ukraine "will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia" and that more sanction will be in the offing.

The 27-nation bloc already issued sanctions on Russia for its recognition of breakaway republics in Ukraine earlier this week, and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell "will outline a further sanctions package." The 27 EU leaders will discuss them later Thursday at a summit meeting and they could be imposed soon after.

___ KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighboring Belarus.

The agency said that the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. They said the Ukrainian border guards were firing back, adding that there was no immediate report of casualties.

Russian troops have deployed to its ally Belarus for military drills, a move that the West saw as a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is about 75 kilometers (50 miles) south of the border with Belarus.

___ BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine calling it "a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe." The chancellor said Thursday morning that "the Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. It cannot be justified by anything." He added that "Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms." Scholz said in a written statement that "our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop this military action immediately.'' He added Germany would coordinate closely with others within the framework of the Group of Seven, NATO and the European Union.

___ BERLIN — The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is telling air operators of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that "this is now an active conflict zone." In the bulletin issued early Thursday, EASA said that "airspace and critical infrastructure, including airports, are exposed to military activities which result in safety risks for civil aircraft. In particular, there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft." It added: "The presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a HIGH risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels." It recommended that, "additionally, as a precautionary measure, operators should exercise extreme caution and avoid using the airspace" within 100 nautical miles of the Belarusian- and Russia-Ukraine border.

___ UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Russia's attack on Ukraine — as he appealed for President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops — was "the saddest moment" of his five-year tenure.

The U.N. chief opened the emergency Security Council meeting by urgently appealing to Putin: "In the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia.'' But during the meeting, Putin announced early Thursday that he was launching a "special military operation" in eastern Ukraine. Guterres later urged the Russian president to withdraw his troops and added: "In the name of humanity do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century, with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation, but with an impact we cannot even foresee in relation to the consequences for the global economy." "What is clear for me is that this war doesn't make any sense," Guterres said, stressing that it violates the U.N. Charter and will cause a level of suffering if it doesn't stop that Europe hasn't know since at least the 1990s Balkans crisis.

___ BEIJING — Asian stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged after President Vladimir Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine. Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2% and Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3% Thursday. Oil prices jumped nearly $3 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies. Earlier, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance. Investors already were uneasy about the possible impact of the Federal Reserve's plans to try to cool inflation by withdrawing ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus that boosted share prices.

