Iran urges its citizens to leave Ukraine- ISNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:15 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran urged its citizens residing in Ukraine to leave the country, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Thursday.
Iran's embassy in Ukraine is currently working on obtaining flight permits for the evacuation flights given that the Ukrainian airspace is currently closed, ISNA added.
