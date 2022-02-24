Flight operations resume in Kashmir as visibility improves

The air traffic to and fro Kashmir resumed on Thursday after remaining affected for about two days due to bad weather following heavy snowfall across the valley, officials said. The flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport here in the afternoon, the officials said. They said the visibility at the airport improved from about 800 metres in the morning to about 1500 metres leading to the commencement of the operations. Earlier, all flights were delayed in the morning while at least two flights were cancelled.

Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall -- the first heavy fall of the season in the plains -- on Wednesday. The snowfall threw life out of gear and led to disruption of flight operations. All the flights on Wednesday were cancelled as the visibility was very poor.

