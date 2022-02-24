Left Menu

Crude oil prices soar past $100 a barrel for first time since 2014

Crude oil prices soared past the $100 a barrel mark for the first in more than seven years on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:50 IST
Crude oil prices soar past $100 a barrel for first time since 2014
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Crude oil prices soared past the $100 a barrel mark for the first in more than seven years on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine. Brent crude oil surged to a high of $102.48 per barrel on Thursday, the highest level since September 2014. Brent crude oil price surged 5.4 per cent in a day.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price jumped 5.9 per cent to $97.58 a barrel, the highest level since August 2014. Oil prices have increased by more than $20 a barrel since the beginning of the 2022 calendar year due to the escalating tensions between Russia and the United States and its allies over the Ukraine issue.

Russia is a large exporter of oil and gas. The confrontation in the Russia-Ukraine region has fanned concerns over supplies of petroleum products and other commodities. India is one of the biggest importers of oil and gas. The disruptions in supplies and rise in prices will have a huge negative impact on the Indian economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said earlier this week that the Ukraine-Russia crisis and high oil prices pose threat to India's financial stability. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022