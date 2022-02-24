UK condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, will respond ‘decisively’

The United Kingdom on Thursday condemned the "path of bloodshed and destruction" chosen by Russian President Vladimir Putin with an invasion of Ukraine, promising decisive action with international allies as Russian forces launched an assault on Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the early hours of Thursday morning for an update and pledged that the west would not stand by as Putin waged a campaign against Ukrainian people.

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps," Johnson tweeted soon after the call.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," he said.

Downing Street said the Ukrainian President updated the UK Prime Minister on the attacks taking place.

"The Prime Minister said the West would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people. The Prime Minister said he hoped Ukraine could resist and that Ukraine and its people were in the thoughts of everyone in the United Kingdom during this dark time," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK stood with Ukraine and would work with international partners to respond to Russia's ''terrible act of aggression''.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he has instructed the country's Civil Aviation Authority to ensure airlines avoid Ukraine airspace ''to keep passengers and crew safe''.

There have been reports of explosions near major cities across Ukraine after Putin announced a ''special military operation'' in Ukraine's Donbas region in a televised address to the Russian people on Thursday morning.

Ukraine has declared a month-long state of emergency, as Russia said it had carried out air strikes on Ukraine's military infrastructure and border guard units and not targeted populated areas.

