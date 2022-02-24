Left Menu

Sterling falls versus dollar, holds ground against euro

Safe-haven currencies such as the yen and U.S. dollar were in demand after Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion while riskier currencies tanked. The pound fell 0.4% to 1.3484 against the dollar after hitting its lowest level since February 1 at $1.3464.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:27 IST
Sterling falls versus dollar, holds ground against euro
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling fell against the dollar but stood its ground versus the euro as investors rushed into safe-haven assets after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea.

Ukraine's President Volodymur Zelenskiy said Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's aim was to destroy his state, while U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western leaders promised tough new sanctions in response. Safe-haven currencies such as the yen and U.S. dollar were in demand after Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion while riskier currencies tanked.

The pound fell 0.4% to 1.3484 against the dollar after hitting its lowest level since February 1 at $1.3464. "GBP-USD will probably limit its margin to the downside below 1.35," Unicredit analysts said.

Sterling was down 0.05% versus the euro at 83.47 pence, after hitting its lowest level overnight since Feb. 3 at 83.07 pence. The narrative about future interest rates was still in focus, with investors' views mixed ahead of Bank of England speakers scheduled for later in the day.

"We doubt they will want to push back on aggressive pricing of the BoE cycle, which is providing support to GBP and helping to insulate against higher energy prices," ING analysts said. But MUFG analysts argued "the conflict is likely to encourage market participants to scale back expectations for monetary tightening from major central banks in the near-term."

"We would expect the UK and US rate markets to continue to adjust expectations more in favour of smaller 0.25 point hikes being delivered at their next meetings in March," they added. Money markets are currently pricing in a 55% chance of a 50 bps rate hike from the BoE in March and fully pricing a rate increase of 130 bps by year-end.

The UK rate market had already adjusted in recent days to scale back expectations for a 0.50 point hike following less hawkish comments from Monetary Policy Committee officials. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that markets should not get carried away about the likely scale of interest rate rises, while policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said she saw the case for further modest tightening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022