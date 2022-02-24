THE GRAVEL MOVEMENT : Firefox Bikes strengthens its product portfolio; launches Gravel range with Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most alluring part of cycling is the yearning for discovery. Discovering new places, pushing ones limits, and exceeding them. Adventure-ready features like disc brakes, wider clearance and grip, and out-front steering geometry let these bikes adapt to everything from rugged terrain to winter exploration. Upright enough for comfort over the long haul and low & forward enough for speed, efficiency and control on technical terrain. In all, the gravel bike is built for fun and a must-have for avid cyclists.

In keeping with its aggressive product strategy, Firefox Bikes, India's leading premium bicycle brand and has launched an all-new range of 'Gravel' bikes. Designed for the adventure seekers who seek speed, efficiency, and comfort over a variety of trails, to explorers who love back roads and getting off the beaten track, the newly launched series comprises two models - Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0. The price of the Gravel range starts from INR 37,900 onwards. These bikes are available in exciting graphics and body colors and can be purchased through the dealer network as well as the brand's website https://www.firefoxbikes.com/bicycles/gravel_bikes/ The Gravel range is designed for the widest range of uses. One can choose between comfortable straight handlebars or drop handlebars. Designed to be lightweight and fast, the bikes can cater to all-terrain riders. Both the models - Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0 offer more durability than a standard road bike and faster performance than a mountain bike, making them a perfect choice for an avid cyclist.

Commenting on the new range, Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes said, 'We are thrilled to bring these bikes to market. With the launch of Gravel bikes, we are aiming to further consolidate our leadership in the premium biking segment. From mountains to the tarmac, these bikes are for the days when you're in the mood to explore beyond the conventional. With our new range, we are sure to expand our family of customers.'' Firefox Bikes operate in the premium range. The product is focused on performance, durability, and safety. Firefox Omni channel business model combines D2C (direct-to-consumer) innovations and a countrywide offline network. Every online purchase is mapped to a dealer offline through a customized enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Currently, Firefox is present in India with a retail network of over 500+ stores.

KEY FEATURES – FIREFOX GRAVEL BIKE Out-front Steering Geometry Upright enough for comfort over the long haul and low & forward enough for speed, efficiency and control on technical terrain. Enjoy stability and confidence without any compromise on speed and agility. OutFront Steering Geometry keeps you comfortably in control even on the nastiest descents.

Wider clearance and grip Wider gravel tyres provide better traction and more stability while riding on gravel or dirt roads. Great tyre clearance means you can use tyres up to 42 c for extra traction and stability in any conditions. Tyre Tread design optimized for speed - Low profile knobs reduce rolling resistance while still providing plenty of knob edges for braking control and grip.

Ride Anywhere A capable, versatile gravel road bike. Built for chasing horizons, exploring routes less travelled. Wide-ranging 11-32 cassette with the chain set 50/34. The result is an interesting and practical gearing choice one for a generally urban-focused machine, and is well suited to riding any technical terrain.

About Firefox Bikes Established in 2004, Firefox Bikes, a Hero Cycles group company is India's leading bicycle brand, offering an exclusive & expansive range of premium bikes & accessories. The brand offers premium quality, trendy mountain bikes, city bikes (or hybrid bikes), road bikes, women's bikes, kids' and junior bikes, and also electric bicycles. Firefox Bikes has 400+ stores across India, including all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Bhopal, Chennai, Jodhpur, Pune, and many more. Website link https://www.firefoxbikes.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753562/Firefox_Gravel_Bikes.jpg PWR PWR

