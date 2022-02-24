Left Menu

Curefoods acquires franchise rights for US-based pizza chain Sbarro

Curefoods, a cloud kitchen company that houses brands like EatFit, CakeZone and Great Indian Khichdi, on Thursday announced acquisition of the South India franchise rights for US-based pizza chain Sbarro. Sbarro is a global pizza brand that specialises in New York-style pizzas and is currently present in 630 locations across 28 countries, Curefoods said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:50 IST
Curefoods acquires franchise rights for US-based pizza chain Sbarro
  • Country:
  • India

Curefoods, a cloud kitchen company that houses brands like EatFit, CakeZone and Great Indian Khichdi, on Thursday announced acquisition of the South India franchise rights for US-based pizza chain Sbarro. Sbarro is a global pizza brand that specialises in New York-style pizzas and is currently present in 630 locations across 28 countries, Curefoods said in a statement. Curefoods plans to open around 50 Sbarro outlets in the next 3 years starting with Karnataka and the expansion will consist of a mix of walk-in outlets and cloud kitchens to ensure maximum customer reach. As a result of this partnership, the first Curefoods-owned Sbarro outlet is set to open in Bengaluru within the next quarter.

Sbarro India's master franchise rights are operated by Upper Crust Foods.

''Pizza, as a category, enjoys immense popularity in India and having a New York-style pizza offering is a great addition overall to our portfolio at Curefoods. By working with an international brand such as Sbarro, we aim to leverage our expertise in scale and technology to amplify its presence further. This partnership will not only strengthen our presence in the pizza category but also help us serve a globally recognised and loved legacy pizza brand to the country,” Curefoods Chief Business Officer Gokul Kandhi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022