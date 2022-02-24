Left Menu

Gold price soars to Rs 51,750 per 10 gram, the highest in a year

Gold price surged by nearly 3 per cent to Rs 51,750 per 10 gram at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, the highest level in more than a year, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:56 IST
Gold price soars to Rs 51,750 per 10 gram, the highest in a year
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold price surged by nearly 3 per cent to Rs 51,750 per 10 gram at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, the highest level in more than a year, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine. At 14.25 India time at the MCX, gold 5 April 2022 futures was trading at Rs 51,720 per 10 gram, which is Rs 1341 or 2.66 per cent higher from its previous day's close.

Gold price hit a high of Rs 51,750 per 10 gram in the intra-day on Thursday. Silver price soared by 3.03 per cent to Rs 66540 per kg. Silver price hit a high of Rs 66,556 per kg in the intra-day at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The precious metal prices have surged after the confrontation in the Russia-Ukraine region escalated. In the international market, spot gold price surged by 1.9 per cent to $1,943.86 per ounce, the highest level since January 2021. US gold futures jumped by nearly 2 per cent to $1,949.20 per ounce. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022