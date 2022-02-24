Gold price soars to Rs 51,750 per 10 gram, the highest in a year

Gold price surged by nearly 3 per cent to Rs 51,750 per 10 gram at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, the highest level in more than a year, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine. At 14.25 India time at the MCX, gold 5 April 2022 futures was trading at Rs 51,720 per 10 gram, which is Rs 1341 or 2.66 per cent higher from its previous day's close.

Gold price hit a high of Rs 51,750 per 10 gram in the intra-day on Thursday. Silver price soared by 3.03 per cent to Rs 66540 per kg. Silver price hit a high of Rs 66,556 per kg in the intra-day at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The precious metal prices have surged after the confrontation in the Russia-Ukraine region escalated. In the international market, spot gold price surged by 1.9 per cent to $1,943.86 per ounce, the highest level since January 2021. US gold futures jumped by nearly 2 per cent to $1,949.20 per ounce. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)