No Apology Introduces World-class Range of Coconut Milk Shampoo, Conditioner and Hair Mask First Time in India

No Apology has launched Coconut Milk Shampoo & Conditioner with Pea Protein & Wheat Protein and Coconut Milk Hair Mask with Soy Protein, Wheat Protein & Corn Protein that boosts the hydration of each strand, adding volume, lustre and fullness to the hair New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) “No Apology” a flagship brand of ‘NIAM International Private Limited’, New Delhi has launched a wide range of world-class Coconut Milk hair-care range which includes Coconut Milk Shampoo, Coconut Milk Conditioner with Pea Protein & Wheat Protein and Coconut Milk Hair Mask with Soy Protein, Wheat Protein & Corn Protein first time in India. The most desirable brand ‘No Apology’ is known for bringing Skin and Hair care products made by such combinations that pours in the best qualities of natural ingredients. ‘No Apology’ products offer pleasant fragrances & have natural colors. No Apology Coconut Milk Shampoo is made of the natural ingredients like Coconut Milk Powder, Pea Protein, Wheat Protein, Argan Oil, Bhringraj, Brahmi, Hibiscus and Jatamansi. 'No Apology' Coconut Milk Conditioner on the other hand is made of Hydrolyzed Pea Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Vitamin E, Green Tea Leaf Extract, along with Coconut Milk Powder. 'No Apology' Coconut Milk Hair Mask brings in the goodness of Corn Protein, Shea Butter, Ginger, Keratin, Aloe Vera and a lot more ingredients.

Mr.Rakesh Mehta, CEO, said, “Give a dose of deep hydration to your brittle and dry hair with our Coconut milk hair-care range and let your hair do the talking. No Apology range of Coconut Milk Shampoo, Coconut Milk Conditioner and Coconut Milk Hair Mask with Pea Protein, Wheat Protein, Soy Protein and Corn Protein are best in their category. Our products are known for superior quality ingredients. Rich in Vitamin E, C, B1, B5, B6, Phosphorus, Iron, Magnesium & Copper, Coconut Milk our Coconut milk hair-care range offers antimicrobial & restorative care to the scalp & hair to revive, nourish and protect the hair, roots and scalp.” ‘No Apology’ firmly believes that not only our diet but the fodder for our hair and skin also needs to be selected wisely. Our diet reflects in our overall health, products chosen in our skincare &haircare regimen mirrors similarly.

Products at ‘No Apology’ have the major USP of using natural ingredients. ‘No Apology’ products come in impressive packaging and are accessible nationally. Moreover, these FDA approved & Dermatologically tested products comprising of Skin care and Hair care are Non-Irritant, Natural, Toxin/Paraben/Sulfates/Vegan Free & are Safe for men & women. Quality measures are of utmost priority when it is about certification and manufacturing standards.

Priced suitably, No Apology Coconut Milk Shampoo, Conditioner and Hair Mask are available on its website: www.noapology.in, as well as on Amazon and Flipkart.

About No Apology The secret to happiness isn't a mantra, buying new things, or the bliss of ignorance. It is living life on your own terms - living it with No Apology, I am the way I am. That's why we have come up with a purpose and that purpose is you. "You" who are young, dynamic, vibrant, ambitious & have No Apology for living life fearlessly on your own terms. Made using simple, effective formulas that harness the nourishment of natural ingredients, No Apology enables you to live carefree, by caring for your skin and hair. Our products do what they say and, more importantly, what they're supposed to. They never let you down. There are no weird ingredients you can't spell, no hidden additives that secretly damage your health just re-imagined age-old natural extracts enhanced with essential vitamins. Go on, try one! Because why should something as basic as taking care of your skin and hair be any more complicated? Image: No Apology Coconut Milk Shampoo, Conditioner and Hair Mask

