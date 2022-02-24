German Eastern business lobby calls on Russians to speak out against war on Ukraine

The lobby group representing German businesses with interest in Eastern Europe called on friends and partners in Russia to raise their voices and call for Russia's war on Ukraine to be ended. "We are devastated by the Russian attack on Ukraine," the German Eastern Business Association said in a statement on Thursday.

"Many of our business partners there have become friends... We therefore call on our Russian friends and partners to raise your voices and help end this war." German companies are among the largest investors in Russia.

