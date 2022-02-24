Sex racket operating from spa busted in Gurugram, 3 held

Three people were arrested after a sex racket operating out of a spa here was busted by police, officials said on Thursday.

Abhinay, the manager of the spa in sector 31, and two customers -- Dinesh Kumar and Harpreet -- were arrested and an FIR was registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, they said.

Five women working at the spa were let off with a warning, they added.

The raid was carried out on Wednesday evening following a tip-off, police said, adding the kingpin of the racket and owner of the spa -- Deepak -- is still absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)