Left Menu

Pralhad Joshi urges CIL to achieve production targets for current, next fiscal years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:28 IST
Pralhad Joshi urges CIL to achieve production targets for current, next fiscal years
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) to achieve production targets for the current as well as next financial year.

Joshi said that together with introduction of latest IT-enabled technologies and overall approach towards implementing the same in a sustained and efficient manner is the key to further enhancing coal production and supply.

He complimented CIL for successfully overcoming the recent challenges by ensuring sustained coal supply to the nation, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The minister ''urged CIL to attain coal production targets set for this and next fiscal,'' it added.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, has a production target of 670 million tonnes for the 2021-22 financial year.

On Wednesday, Joshi inaugurated the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system of CIL and emphasised on the unique advantages of the ERP system.

He said that the primary objective of the project is to position CIL as a global player in the energy sector.

The minister added that ERP will establish best business practices, standardise and unify business processes across CIL and its subsidiaries.

Joshi pointed out that technology can ensure transparency and bring down corruption. He said that 42 coal blocks have been successfully auctioned so far under commercial mine auction.

The implementation of ERP across Coal India will give boost to government endeavour towards digital and New India, Joshi added.

ERP is a great tool of information technology intervention, which will help CIL improve its business performance and growth with enhanced data integrity and cost effectiveness. This will in turn help the national miner evolve as a global player.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022