Life Sciences sector in T'gana attracted more than Rs 6,400 crore investment: Minister Rama Rao

The Life Sciences sector in Telangana has attracted investments worth more than Rs 6,400 crore from about 215 companies and created additional employment for more than 34,000 people in the last year, state Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said on Thursday. The investment received was almost 200 percent more than the investment attracted by the sector in the previous year, he said.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 19th edition of BioAsia 2022, the flagship annual biotech life sciences convention of Telangana, a virtual event.

It is a matter of immense pride that two out of the three indigenously developed vaccines - Covaxin and Corbevax - are from Hyderabad, Rama Rao said.

Also, both the vaccines which are approved in India for children are also from Hyderabad, he said. Genome Valley in Hyderabad, said to be the country's first systematically developed R&D cluster, continues to witness the expansion of several pharmaceutical companies, he said.

On the pharmaceutical front, the state government is inching closer to the launch of the world's largest pharmaceutical cluster, Hyderabad Pharma City, he said.

He congratulated the recipient of the 'Genome Valley Excellence Award' for the year 2022, Drew Weissman, Department of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, who did pioneering work on mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Later, in interaction with Sangita Reddy of Apollo Hospitals, Weissman, said he is working on a ''pancoronavirus'' vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)