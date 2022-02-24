Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:18 IST
Hero Electric partners with IDFC FIRST Bank for vehicle finance
Hero Electric on Thursday said it has joined hands with IDFC FIRST Bank for vehicle finance.

The collaboration allows Hero Electric customers to avail an instant loan on KYC with low processing fees and down payment.

''This partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank will further our penetration to newer markets to promote green commuting via seamless financing options. It will benefit our customers significantly in aiding commute savings,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

Committed to creating an ecosystem for propelling forward electric vehicle transition in the country, Hero Electric continues to partner with various banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to broaden access and ease of affordability for its customers, the electric two- wheeler maker said.

IDFC FIRST Bank Business Head-Vehicle Loans Rishi Mishra said the bank's customer-friendly lending solutions, paperless journeys and superior experience will enable Hero Electric to meet its customers' financing needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

