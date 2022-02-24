Left Menu

NATO planning battle groups on eastern flank, Slovak minister says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:29 IST
  • Czech Republic

NATO is planning to create battle group structures like it already has in Baltic states for the countries on its eastern flank, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Thursday, adding the move would include Slovakia.

Korcok said Slovakia had given its agreement "to start planning such steps, which are necessary to do for the defence of the alliance and Slovakia".

