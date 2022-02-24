Left Menu

Mahindra Finance looking to increase branches of Sri Lankan subsidiary to around 100

The first step that we have taken is to really increase the branch expansion of MIFL. In the last three months, we have added 8-10 branches.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:32 IST
Mahindra Finance looking to increase branches of Sri Lankan subsidiary to around 100
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance) on Thursday said it is planning to increase the number of branches of its Sri Lankan subsidiary Mahindra Ideal Finance Ltd (MIFL) to around 100 over the next three years from 17 at present.

In July 2021, Mahindra Finance had increased its stake in Sri Lanka-based Ideal Finance to 58.2 per cent from 38.2 per cent, making the latter its subsidiary.

Ideal Finance Ltd on Thursday announced the rebranding of its company name to Mahindra Ideal Finance (MIFL).

''It was a smaller venture to start with. The first step that we have taken is to really increase the branch expansion (of MIFL). In the last three months, we have added 8-10 branches. We have a very clear road map of increasing branches to close to 100 in the next three years,” Mahindra Finance Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Iyer said.

Ideal Finance offers gold loans, leases for personal vehicles, commercial trucks, two and three-wheelers, SME loans, consumer finance loans and personal loans in the Sri Lankan market.

Iyer said the strategy is to continue with these products.

Mahindra Finance's investment in Sri Lanka is part of its international strategy of expanding into Asian markets, especially those that are of strategic importance for the Mahindra Group for its automotive and farm equipment products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022