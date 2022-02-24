Left Menu

EIB, Banco Montepio Group sign agreement to support Portuguese SMEs, mid-caps

The agreement is supported by the European Guarantee Fund, part of the €540 billion package of EU measures deployed in response to the economic impact caused by COVID-19.

EIB | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:47 IST
The European Guarantee Fund will offer credit risk protection for up to 65% of each individual underlying corporate exposure. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Portugal

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Banco Montepio Group have signed a new guarantee agreement aimed at supporting Portuguese SMEs, mid-caps (up to 3,000 employees) and large corporates (more than 3,000 employees). To this end, the EIB will provide a €116.35 million guarantee to Banco Montepio Group, enabling the Portuguese bank to grant a total of €179 million of working capital and investment loans to facilitate financing of up to €414 million in support to Portuguese businesses affected by the economic consequences generated by the pandemic.

Thanks to EGF, Banco Montepio Group, through both Banco Montepio and Banco Empresas Montepio, will provide debt financing to SME, mid-caps and large corporates on more favourable terms, ensuring that companies in Portugal have sufficient financing available to mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, enabling them to continue their growth and development plans in the medium to long term. The European Guarantee Fund will offer credit risk protection for up to 65% of each individual underlying corporate exposure.

The operation, a risk-sharing guarantee, aims to facilitate access to finance at favourable conditions to SMEs, mid-caps and large corporates. This is achieved by increasing Banco Montepio Group's lending capacity to eligible businesses and by providing capital relief and loss protection on newly originated transactions.

"The European Guarantee Fund was designed to support the business needs of European companies, and this operation with Banco Montepio Group is yet another proof of its added value. Thanks to this agreement, Portuguese companies will benefit from additional financing at advantageous conditions, ensuring they have the funds needed to back their liquidity requirements and medium to long-term investment needs", said Birthe Bruhn-Léon, EIB Director for Financing Operations in Portugal and Spain.

"With the agreement now in place, Banco Montepio Group clearly improves its capabilities to meet the financing needs of Portuguese companies, allowing them to cope with Covid related difficulties and strengthen their investment capacity in order to achieve higher productivity levels" said Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Banco Montepio and Banco Empresas Montepio.

