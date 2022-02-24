Left Menu

NATO to step up deterrence measures after Russian attack, calls summit

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:48 IST
NATO announced that it will take additional steps to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defence after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine and officials said it would hold an emergency summit of its 30 member nations on Friday. Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

"Russia's actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences," NATO said in a statement after a meeting of the alliance's ambassadors in Brussels. "We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the alliance. Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory."

NATO is planning to create battle group structures like it already has in Baltic states for the countries on its eastern flank, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Thursday, adding the move would include Slovakia. Diplomats said that would be discussed at a summit of NATO leaders in Brussels on Friday.

"NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the security and defence of all Allies," the NATO statement said.

