Antariksh Group Honoured by the Governor Of Maharashtra

February 24: Your positive actions combined with positive thinking result in success; and when success is recognized and celebrated there is no better feeling. Antariksh Group has beaten the pandemic and is all set to take over the sky (antariksh) under the able guidance of their two directors, CA L. V. Rathi and Bhagwanji N Patel. Recently, Antariksh Group was felicitated for being Iconic Logistics Parks Developer at the Mid-Day Maharastra Gaurav Awards 2022 by the Hon. Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Ji Koshyari and Socialist Smt. Amruta Devendra Fadnavis.

In last three months Antariksh Group has Leased warehouses of approx 7 Lakhs Sq ft to MNC's; and currently Group is developing more than 100 acre of land parcel for warehousing Space. Bhagwanji N Patel, one of the directors of the Antariksh Group expresses his feeling post the felicitation, “It’s an absolute honour. It’s so inspiring. It’s a great recognition of the work we do. This is inspiration to keep going on the road we’ve been heading and trying to make the next 12 months the best 12 months we’ve ever had. We’re really proud and we’re grateful to The Mid-Day Maharashtra for recognising the amazing work that our team does.” Antariksh Group has been a leader in developing Logistics Parks for more than a decade, which provides logistics spaces to all Corporates, TPL, MNC’s, etc., in and around MMR Area (Thane).Over the years, Antariksh Group has worked tirelessly and worked with all the industry’s big names: Amazon, Flipkart, D-Mart, DB Schenker, DHL, Bajaj, Pidilite, Writer, Wellness Forever, Apple, etc. They have set a benchmark in the logistics industry and will take things a notch higher as they ring in 2022 with more zeal and enthusiasm. CA L. V. Rathi speaks about the core vision of the company, “We aim to construct and provide Top class warehousing facilities and Amenities of global standards to business houses and ease their logistic operations with reliability .Group has already bagged Warehousing project for 50 Lakhs sq. ft. on various locations. These projects will be constructed on strategic location on Mumbai Nashik Highway.” Lockdown has been difficult for every company, Antariksh Group is no different; but with right strategy and time management they have been able to shine and come through as forerunners in the industry with no time to look back. Real Estate especially Warehousing and Logistic market is at a rise at the moment. Warehouses are going to need more capacity post-COVID for a variety of reasons like Increased inventory on-hand, meeting increased demand, all lead to more storage locations and more capacity. Manufacturers are also looking to decentralize warehouse locations and be closer to the end customer to meet delivery times. 3PL partnerships will play a bigger role in future warehouse and distribution center fulfillment; and Antariksh Groups intends to meet demands before time to keep the system functioning seamlessly and non-stop.

