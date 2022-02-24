Ergo Group to hire 400 software professionals at its Mumbai tech hub

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Ergo Technology & Services Management, the technology arm of the German insurance giant Ergo Group AG, on Thursday announced opening of its tech centre in the city that will employ 400 software professionals in the first year of operations.

Ergo Group and HDFC has been operating HDFC Ergo General Insurance venture since 2008.

The centre is the third for the company after the ones in Germany and Poland and will function like an offshore development centre, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Ergo Group is working on to become a leading tech-driven insurer by 2025. The three tech hubs will further boost the group's digital expertise, combining complementary state-of-the-art on-shore (Germany), near shore (Poland) and offshore (India) development centres, Mehmood Mansoori, MD & CEO of Ergo Technology Services India, said.

With over 4.5 million Indians employed in the IT-ITeS sector, which accounts for 52 per cent of the market share in IT services exports, India is the technology hub of the world, he added.

According to him, the Mumbai tech hub will employ around 400 people by 2023, and the recruitment drive has begun. Already, some key members have been oboarded to its leadership team, he said.

