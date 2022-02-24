Left Menu

Top Russian lender Sberbank ready for anything as sanctions loom

Russia's largest lender Sberbank said on Thursday that it was prepared for any developments as the threat of sanctions grew after Russian forces attacked Ukraine, sending shares in Russian banks crashing.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:25 IST
Top Russian lender Sberbank ready for anything as sanctions loom
Sberbank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's largest lender Sberbank said on Thursday that it was prepared for any developments as the threat of sanctions grew after Russian forces attacked Ukraine, sending shares in Russian banks crashing. Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

A senior U.S. administration official told reporters on Tuesday that Sberbank and No. 2 lender VTB would face U.S. sanctions if Moscow proceeded with its invasion of Ukraine, warning that no Russian financial institutions were safe. "We are prepared for any development of the situation and have worked through scenarios for guaranteeing that our customer's funds, assets, and interests are protected, and also that our functions are fully operational," Sberbank said on Thursday.

VTB said its branches, ATMs and online services were functioning normally. Both banks previously declined to comment on potential sanctions.

Moscow-listed shares of both banks underperformed the wider market, which had lost around 33%. Sberbank shares were down 49.4% as of 1132 GMT - its lowest in six years, while VTB shares dropped 41.3%, earlier hitting an all-time low. Online bank Tinkoff, whose London-listed shares fell 45.2%, said its systems were running smoothly.

"Tinkoff has sufficient liquidity," the bank, which is not state-owned, but is listed by the central bank as one of 13 systemically important banks in Russia, said. "We are seeing increased demand for cash withdrawals and are replenishing ATMs on a reinforced schedule."

The rouble bounced off all-time lows on Thursday as the central bank announced FX interventions after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine, a move expected to trigger new harsh sanctions against Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022