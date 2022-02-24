Left Menu

45 people stuck in HP's Chamba due to heavy snowfall

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:35 IST
45 people stuck in HP's Chamba due to heavy snowfall
Forty-five bus passengers have been stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district due to heavy snowfall, a state disaster management official said on Thursday.

The Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) informed that the passengers of the private bus have been stuck near Jot, the official said.

Police teams have been dispatched to the spot to rescue the passengers, he added.

