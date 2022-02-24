India refunds Rs 7,900 cr to Cairn to settle retro tax dispute

The Indian government has refunded Rs 7,900 crore to Britain's Cairn Energy Plc to a dispute over levy of retrospective taxes.

Cairn, which is now known as Capricorn Energy Plc, in a statement said the tax refund has been paid and ''net proceeds of USD 1.06 billion have been received.'' PTI ANZ ANZ ABM ABM

