India refunds Rs 7,900 cr to Cairn to settle retro tax dispute
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has refunded Rs 7,900 crore to Britain's Cairn Energy Plc to a dispute over levy of retrospective taxes.
Cairn, which is now known as Capricorn Energy Plc, in a statement said the tax refund has been paid and ''net proceeds of USD 1.06 billion have been received.'' PTI ANZ ANZ ABM ABM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Capricorn Energy Plc
- Indian
- Cairn Energy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain to hold yearly auctions for new renewable projects from 2023
'State of the City' report on Britain's financial sector due this summer
Britain's Prince Harry vows to finish late mother Diana's HIV work
Prince William visits UAE as Britain seeks to deepen ties
Britain calls on Russia to move troops if serious about diplomacy