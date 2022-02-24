Russian Railways says it has stopped sending cargo to all destinations in Ukraine
Russian Railways on Thursday said it had stopped sending cargo to all destinations in Ukraine from Feb. 24, according to a document seen by Reuters.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, assaulting by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.
