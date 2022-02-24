Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of stake in ISMT by Kirloskar Ferrous Industries

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (Acquirer) is a listed public company limited by shares and is a flagship company of Kirloskar Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:29 IST
CCI approves acquisition of stake in ISMT by Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
ISMT Limited (Target) is a listed public company limited by shares. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved proposed combination involving acquisition of stake in ISMT Limited by Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (Acquirer) is a listed public company limited by shares and is a flagship company of Kirloskar Group. The Acquirer is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of pig iron and grey iron castings such as cylinder blocks, cylinder heads, and transmission parts and different types of housings required by automobile, tractor, and diesel engine industries.

ISMT Limited (Target) is a listed public company limited by shares. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel, seamless tubes and pipes, and a number of value-added products from such tubes which inter alia includes bearing rings, gear blanks, threaded and coupled casings.

Through the Proposed Combination, the Acquirer proposes to acquire sole control of the Target pursuant to (i) subscription of, by way of a preferential allotment; and (ii) an open offer to acquire up to 25.05% of the Emerging Voting Capital of the Target, as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. By way of the Proposed Combination, the Acquirer is seeking to acquire upto 51.25% of the Emerging Voting Capital (as defined in the open offer documents) of the Target and will acquire upto 76.3% (in the eventuality of full acceptance in the open offer) of the Emerging Voting Capital (as defined in the open offer documents) of the Target.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022