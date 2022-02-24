Left Menu

Anna Shotbolt takes charge as the new British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:25 IST
Anna Shotbolt takes charge as the new British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Anna Shotbolt has taken charge in Bengaluru as the new British Deputy High Commissioner representing the UK in Karnataka and Kerala, the British Deputy High Commission said on Thursday.

She is also the Deputy Trade Commissioner Investment for South Asia.

The double-hatted role reflects the growing importance of Bengaluru and South India in UK-India ties, especially in trade and investment, an official release said.

Shotbolt succeeds Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford.

As the Head of the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru, her role will include strengthening partnerships with the government, promoting business and trade and bolstering people-to-people relationships between Karnataka, Kerala and the UK, the release said.

''There is no better time to represent the UK in Bengaluru than now. The UK-India relationship is strong with a shared history, values and culture and I want to put Karnataka and Kerala at the heart of this partnership. My priority will be to build relationships and collaboration across government, industry and civil society to grow this relationship even further,'' Shotbolt said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022