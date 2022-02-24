Man held with bullets at Delhi airport

A 31-year-old passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for carrying two live bullets in his luggage, officials said on Thursday.

He was intercepted by the security personnel during security check at terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport late Wednesday night.

The passenger was supposed to take an Air Aisa flight to Mumbai but he was de-boarded.

As the passenger could not furnish any valid authorisation for carrying bullets of 7.65 mm calibre, he was handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with securing and providing counter-terrorist cover to the IGI airport. PTI NES AAR

