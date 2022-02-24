Left Menu

Moderna predicts boost to sales from COVID-19 turning endemic

Moderna Inc on Thursday projected higher vaccine sales for the second half of the year as it sees COVID-19 becoming a flu-like endemic illness, prompting people to take regular shots. The company expects $19 billion in sales of its vaccine this year from $18.5 billion previously, and said talks were ongoing for vaccine orders in 2023. Moderna had previously projected sales of $18.5 billion from its vaccine, with an additional $3.5 billion in options.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:46 IST
Moderna predicts boost to sales from COVID-19 turning endemic

Moderna Inc on Thursday projected higher vaccine sales for the second half of the year as it sees COVID-19 becoming a flu-like endemic illness, prompting people to take regular shots.

The company expects $19 billion in sales of its vaccine this year from $18.5 billion previously, and said talks were ongoing for vaccine orders in 2023. Moderna has said its vaccine will be priced below value during the pandemic period, and that it will change its pricing strategy as COVID-19 shows signs of subsiding.

The company also said it was working on a new "bivalent" booster vaccine, which combines an Omicron-specific booster and its original COVID-19 vaccine. With just a single product on the market, Moderna has been banking on the sales of its shot to help sustain its research and development efforts as it looks to build a large portfolio of vaccines and treatments using mRNA technology.

Shares of Moderna, which announced a plan to buy back $3 billion in stock, fell nearly 4% in trading before the bell amid a slump in the broader markets. Moderna had previously projected sales of $18.5 billion from its vaccine, with an additional $3.5 billion in options. It now expects $3 billion in options.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022