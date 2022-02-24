Europe urges airlines to take extra care in some Russian airspace

Europe's aviation regulator expanded a safety warning triggered by conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, advising airlines to "exercise caution" when flying through parts of Russian airspace controlled by regional centres in Moscow and Rostov.

In an updated bulletin the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) cited "heightened military activity (and) risk of missiles penetrating into controlled airspace".

