Plans being worked out for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine: Indian embassy in Hungary

A team from the Indian embassy in Hungary has been sent to the border post of Zohanyi to provide assistance to facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine.
The Indian embassy in Hungary said it is working with the Hungarian government for providing all possible assistance for facilitating the entry of Indians from Ukraine.
As Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft following the Russian attack, India is looking at evacuating its nationals from Ukraine through land routes.
Hungary shares a border with Ukraine.
Currently, around 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stuck in Ukraine.
''Team from Embassy of India in Hungary has been despatched to the border post Zohanyi to coordinate and provide assistance to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine. Mission is working with Govt of Hungary to provide all possible assistance,'' the Indian embassy in Hungary tweeted.
It said the government of India is closely monitoring the situation and ''evacuation plans are being worked out''.
