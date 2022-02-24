Left Menu

CIL looking to offer over 100 closed, discontinued mines to private sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:08 IST
State-owned CIL is considering offering more than 100 closed, discontinued mines to the private sector on revenue sharing basis in due course of time, the coal ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry is hopeful that the collaboration with the private sector will enhance productivity and lead to production of additional dry fuel required for the development of the country, it said.

''The Ministry of Coal held a stakeholder consultation on revenue sharing model for discontinued/closed mines of CIL here today with the private sector,'' the statement said.

The consultation attracted huge participation from the private sector like Essel Mining, Adani, TATA, JSW and JSPL and their enthusiastic support to the proposal.

There are many mines which were discontinued/closed in the past by CIL due to several reasons and these could be reopened and productively brought into operation with the partnership of the private sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

