Denmark to deploy soldiers to Estonia in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:09 IST
Denmark will increase its contributions to NATO forces by deploying around 200 soldiers to Estonia as well as two F-16 fighter jets to perform aerial policing in Poland's air space, the government said on Thursday, as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The decisions would need parliamentary approval, which the government will seek later on Thursday.
