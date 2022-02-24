Latvia stops issuing visas to Russians, recalls Moscow ambassador
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:14 IST
- Country:
- Latvia
Latvia will stop issuing visas to Russian nationals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted on Thursday.
The Baltic nation has also decided to bring its ambassador to Moscow back to Riga for consultations, Rinkevics said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Netherlands to increase troops in Baltics, minister says
Latvian airline schedules additional flights out of Kyiv
German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine
German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine
EU sanctions against Russia could be triggered by smaller assaults -Latvian PM