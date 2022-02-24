Kottayam declared as second fully digitally enabled district in Kerala

Kottayam district was declared as the second fully digitally enabled district in Kerala on Thursday.

The district achieved this feat after the district administration had successfully completed the ''Digital Kottayam'' project initiated by the Reserve Bank of India and the (State Level Bankers’ Committee) SLBC Kerala.

Kottayam District Collector P K Jayasree, declared Kottayam district as a ''Fully Digitally Enabled'' in the presence of Reserve Bank of India - Kerala and Lakshadweep Regional Director, Reeny Ajith, SBI Kerala Circle Chief General Manager, Sreekant and SLBC Convenor and Canara Bank General Manager, S Premkumar.

Thrissur was the first district to achieve this endeavour in the state.

The district administration said the objective of the scheme was to enable around 50 lakh Savings Bank account holders and 70,000 Business Account holders of various banks in Kottayam district to avail any of the digital service available, thus enabling them to cope up with the new generation payment systems. ''Launched in October 2021, the project has led to the launch of over 750 digital awareness camps across the district, organised by Lead Bank Kottayam and various FLCs of Kottayam. The aim of these camps was to educate the public on how to use digital services in a completely secure manner. The project envisions a larger mission to bring a large community of small money changers, such as small-street vendors and autorickshaw-taxi workers, into modern payment methods,'' the district administration said in a release.

The various stages of the project were analysed at regular intervals and at this month's review meeting after which the RBI decided to declare Kottayam as a fully digitally enabled district.

