Can hear blast sound from hostel; long queues at ATMs, shopping malls: Agra students in Ukraine

PTI | Agra | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, students from Agra studying in the Odessa National Medical University of the Eastern European country Thursday appealed to the Indian government to bring them home safely and quickly.

Their family members have also requested for the safe evacuation of their children.

Shekhar Bendol (26), a fourth year MBBS student at Odessa National Medical University, said that due to the ''delay in advisory and the cancellation of flights and increase in price of flight tickets I was not able to leave Ukraine earlier''.

''Now the situation is very tense, because one can hear bomb blast sound from the hostel,'' he added. He said people there are just too worried. ''One can spot long queues at ATMs and shopping marts. I would request the Indian government to help us in coming back to India.'' Rajat Singh (25), who is pursuing MBBS from the same university, was also worried due to the escalating tension.

His parents informed that they are in constant touch with him over video calls.

His mother Meena Singh told PTI, ''We are also regularly watching news updates to know about the present situation. Rajat went to Ukraine on February 14 from India. But the situation has become problematic now in Ukraine.'' ''I would request the Indian government that my son and those who are stuck in Ukraine should be safely evacuated,'' Singh added. As Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft following the Russian attack, India is looking at evacuating its nationals from Ukraine through land routes.

Currently, around 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stuck in Ukraine.

