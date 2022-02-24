Italy's Renzi quits board of Russian firm after Ukraine invasion

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has resigned from the board of one of Russia's largest car-sharing services, Delimobil, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his party said on Thursday. Founded in 2015 by Italian businessman Vincenzo Trani, Delimobil has around 7.4 million registered users in 11 Russian cities.

Renzi joined the company last year ahead of its planned public market listing in the United States. However, the firm subsequently postponed the IPO blaming market conditions. Renzi, who heads the centrist Italia Viva party, was the second former European premier to quit from a Russian firm in the wake of the assault on Ukraine.

Earlier, Finland's former Prime Minister Esko Aho told local media he had withdrawn from the board of Russia's largest bank Sberbank. European leaders have roundly denounced the Russian invasion and have promised tough sanctions to punish Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)