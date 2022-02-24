Left Menu

Italy's Renzi quits board of Russian firm after Ukraine invasion

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has resigned from the board of one of Russia's largest car-sharing services, Delimobil, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his party said on Thursday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:18 IST
Italy's Renzi quits board of Russian firm after Ukraine invasion
File Photo Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has resigned from the board of one of Russia's largest car-sharing services, Delimobil, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his party said on Thursday. Founded in 2015 by Italian businessman Vincenzo Trani, Delimobil has around 7.4 million registered users in 11 Russian cities.

Renzi joined the company last year ahead of its planned public market listing in the United States. However, the firm subsequently postponed the IPO blaming market conditions. Renzi, who heads the centrist Italia Viva party, was the second former European premier to quit from a Russian firm in the wake of the assault on Ukraine.

Earlier, Finland's former Prime Minister Esko Aho told local media he had withdrawn from the board of Russia's largest bank Sberbank. European leaders have roundly denounced the Russian invasion and have promised tough sanctions to punish Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022