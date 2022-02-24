NHPC inks pact with HDFC Bank to monetise RoE of Chamera-I Power Plant
State-owned NHPC on Thursday said it has inked a pact with HDFC bank to securitise return on equity of its 540-MW Chamera-I Power Plant in Himachal Pradesh for 10 years.
''NHPC Ltd has signed a facility agreement today i.e. February 24, 2022, (on Thursday) with HDFC Bank Ltd to securitise the return on equity of Chamera-I Power Station (3 X 180 MW), Himachal Pradesh, for a tenor of 10 years,'' according to a BSE filing.
The amount of the securitisation facility has been arrived Rs 1,016.39 crore or 5.24 per cent per annum discounting rate linked with three-month T-bills.
In December 2021, NHPC's board had approved the proposal for monetisation by securitisation through bidding process of return on equity (RoE) of Chamera-1 Power Station (3 X 180 MW), Himachal Pradesh, and further to monetise RoE of one or more power stations for 5 or 10 or 15 years in one go or rollover.
