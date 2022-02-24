Left Menu

MMTC-PAMP aims at Rs 1,000-crore revenue from eastern region in 5 years

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:36 IST
MMTC-PAMP aims at Rs 1,000-crore revenue from eastern region in 5 years
  • Country:
  • India

MMTC-PAMP, a JV between state-owned MMTC Ltd and Switzerland-based bullion brand PAMP SA, on Thursday said it is aiming at a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore from the eastern region in the next five years.

It forayed into the eastern market, launching the first store in Kolkata.

“Over the next five years, the company aims at earning a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the eastern region, and expand into key regional markets by targeting Jharkhand, Bihar and the northeast,” MMTC-PAMP said in a release.

With the launch of the Kolkata unit, the company now has 14 stores across the country.

“We plan to build a strong presence in the eastern market and with this store, we will not only cater to the huge demand of gold recycling in the region, but will also offer our flagship 999.9 purest gold, silver coins and ingots to consumers and trade channels,” MMTC- PAMP MD & CEO Vikas Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022