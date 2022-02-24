Vedanta launches low-carbon green aluminium brand 'Restora'

Exhibiting a strong step towards its commitment of achieving net-zero carbon by 2050, Vedanta on Thursday said its aluminium vertical has launched its low-carbon green aluminium brand 'Restora'.

The company unveiled two product lines, Restora (low-carbon aluminium) and Restora Ultra (ultra-low carbon aluminium), under the brand.

''By 2050, Vedanta wants to be zero-carbon (company),'' Rahul Sharma, chief executive officer (aluminium business) of Vedanta Ltd, said.

With Restora, Vedanta Aluminium will address the fast-growing global demand for low-carbon aluminium, driven by greater climate consciousness.

Vedanta's Restora is being manufactured at the company's world-class aluminium smelter using renewable energy. Restora has a GHG emission intensity that is well below four tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of aluminium manufactured — the global threshold for aluminium to be considered as low-carbon aluminium, and Restora Ultra has an even lower carbon footprint that is among the lowest in the world.

The launch of Restora marks the company's commitment to decarbonise its operations as well as provide its customers an unmatched competitive advantage with sustainable aluminium products, Sharma said.

''Our holistic solutions are market-responsive and tailored to support evolving needs of customers. Restora has a GHG emission intensity which is almost half of the global threshold for low carbon aluminium.

''With consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the provenance of the products they use, Vedanta's Restora will provide them the assurance that the aluminium they purchase has among the lowest carbon footprints in the world,'' he added.

It is a strategic imperative for the company to reduce carbon emissions across every process stage. As a result of this unwavering focus, Vedanta Aluminium has reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 21 per cent in FY21 while almost tripling its production, over FY12 baseline.

Speaking about co-creating Restora Ultra, Runaya co-founder Annanya Agarwal said, ''We are delighted to collaborate with Vedanta to create this innovative new product. With near-zero carbon footprint, Restora Ultra is a shining example of the value-creation that happens when we bring together innovation and leading-edge technologies for true business sustainability.'' Runaya has been working towards disrupting the linear economy model by building in principles of circularity and sustainability into the design of the resources industry, Agarwal said.

The company is also a member of the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) family, and is ranked 4th amongst global aluminium producers in 2021.

Vedanta Aluminium Business, a division of Vedanta Ltd, is the country's leading manufacturer of aluminium, producing half of India's aluminium at 1.97 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY21. SID SID HRS hrs

