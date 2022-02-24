Left Menu

Large number of Indian students turn up outside embassy in Kyiv

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:00 IST
Large number of Indian students turn up outside embassy in Kyiv
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A large number of Indian students in Ukraine on Thursday turned up outside the Indian embassy in Kyiv seeking assistance after Russia launched a military operation targeting several Ukrainian cities. The students demanded the embassy to ensure their safety and security.

Government sources said the embassy organised ''safe premises for the students nearby and the students were moved in there''. They said the process took some time given the ground situation in Kyiv.

''No Indian national is currently stranded outside the embassy. As fresh students arrive, they are being moved to the safe premises,'' said a source.

The embassy said around 200 Indian students were provided shelter.

Indian ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy later interacted with the Indian students and assured all possible assistance. ''It has been a very anxious day for you all...we heard that your flight is cancelled and realised that all of you are here. And as you know martial law has been imposed and too many people cannot be together,'' he said.

''So we took a conscious decision to keep you outside for authorities to see the numbers,'' he said adding that led to the negotiations and eventually the place for their accommodation.

The sources said the Indian embassy is continuing to assist Indian nationals, including students, in Ukraine.

Currently, 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine.

