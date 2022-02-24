Left Menu

SECL coal dispatch at 139 million tonnes so far in FY22

South Eastern Coalfields Limited SECL, a flagship arm of Coal India Ltd CIL, has surpassed the last years coal dispatch figure by transporting 139 million tonnes MT of the dry fuel so far in the current financial year.The largest coal-producing company had dispatched 138.8 MT in the last financial year 2020-21.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:06 IST
SECL coal dispatch at 139 million tonnes so far in FY22
  • Country:
  • India

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a flagship arm of Coal India Ltd (CIL), has surpassed the last year's coal dispatch figure by transporting 139 million tonnes (MT) of the dry fuel so far in the current financial year.

The largest coal-producing company had dispatched 138.8 MT in the last financial year 2020-21. The figure reported as on February 23 surpassed the last year's cumulative dispatch, despite 36 days still remaining for the closure of the current fiscal 2021-22.

Going by the stride, SECL is all set to record the highest-ever coal dispatch in the current financial year. The Bilaspur-headquartered miner had provided 14 per cent more coal to the consumers as compared to last year.

Compared to the previous year, the company had supplied 25 per cent more coal to the power companies to facilitate sufficient stock, said SECL spokesperson, elaborating that rake loading registered a 13.4 per cent surge compared to last year.

In another major leap forward, the company has liquidated 20 MT of its pithead stock, added the spokesperson.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director Prem Sagar Mishra and the board of directors congratulated the SECL Collective, and thanked labour and workers' unions besides railways, Chhattisgarh government and other stakeholders for their support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022