Estonia urges its nationals to leave Belarus
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:11 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Estonians in Belarus should return to Estonia if possible and should avoid non-urgent travel to the country, the Estonian foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Russian troops invaded Ukraine earlier on Thursday, some of them from Belarus territory. Estonia was once ruled from Moscow and is now a member of NATO and the European Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine -source
Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid worries over Ukraine