Finnish diplomats leave Ukraine embassy
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:12 IST
- Finland
The permanent representative and all other Finnish citizens working in the Finnish Embassy in Ukraine have left the country, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
"The security of the staff is a priority and they have been offered the possibility to leave Kyiv," the ministry said.
The embassy will be operated by Ukrainian staff where possible, it added.
