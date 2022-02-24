Kerala CM, LoP write to MEA concerned over safety of Malayalis, especially students, in Ukraine

Concerned about the safety of thousands of Malayalis, especially students, trapped in Ukraine amidst the Russian military offensive against that country, the state of Kerala on Thursday urged the Centre to protect them and make necessary arrangements for their return. Separate letters were shot off to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan seeking safe repatriation of Malayalis trapped in Ukraine.

The CM, in his letter, has said that among the Indian students there, 2,320 were from Kerala and many were staying back as they do not want a break in their studies.

''I am writing this letter to request the kind intervention of your good self with the authorities in that country for ensuring the safety of our students. I also request your kind intervention to make necessary arrangements for their return by arranging special flights,'' Vijayan has said.

The LoP, in his letter, has said that around 20,000 Indians, mostly Malayalis, are stranded in Ukraine and with acute shortage of flights and rising air fares, many of them, especially students, are unable to afford the air tickets.

''With the war intensifying, Ukraine has started shutting down its major airports as there is an imminent threat to the airspace. The families of these students back home are extremely worried about the safety of their children,'' Satheesan said.

He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take ''prompt steps'' to ensure their safe return.

Meanwhile, the Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) said that all possible steps were being taken for the safety of Malayalis in Ukraine and that it was in constant touch with the Indian Embassy there and the Ministry of External Affairs.

NORKA said that it was informed by the Indian Embassy that people have been asked to follow the instructions given by that country during the war and that no one should venture outside and should remain indoors wherever they are.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said alternative arrangements were being made for the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in the Eastern European nation as its airspace was closed.

Amid concerns expressed by the near and dear ones of the people stranded in Ukraine, Muraleedharan said the Central government will ensure the safety of over 18,000 Indians including students stranded there and asked them to follow the instructions of the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

''No need to panic...The Central Government is with you...An alternative plan is being prepared to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. We are looking for other ways as the airspace of that country has been closed,'' the Minister told reporters here Amid the rising concerns over the safety of Keralites stranded in Ukraine, the state's NRK welfare agency, NORKA-Roots, on Thursday said a total of 468 students from Kerala studying there have contacted from that country and their details have been handed over to the External Affairs Ministry.

The department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) said the Embassy there has assured the safety of those who are trapped in the airport due to the closure of the airport.

Meanwhile, the videos of students from Kerala have been telecast in various television channels in which they could be seen explaining the situation there in Ukraine.

A student, Shan, in a video message which was telecast by various media houses, said they had to return to their hostels as the airport at Kiev, the capital city was closed due to a blast nearby.

''We as a group booked tickets and were on our way to Kiev but had to stop midway and return as the airport was closed. The people here are panicked and we could see a lengthy queue before the ATMs and shops,'' Shan said in a video in which he could be seen walking with his luggage back to his hostel.

Shan also said that there were rumours that all the services were likely to get affected and there was difficulty in making phone calls as the service networks were already affected.

Malavika Sunil, a third year medical student in Ukraine, who reached Kochi recently from Ukraine through Sharjah, said she somehow managed to catch a flight but many are unable to do so due to exorbitant ticket prices from that country.

''Everything was normal until I flew back. But the scene changed today. A friend told me today that a blast was heard today morning. Our university has cancelled all online and offline classes and instructed the students to keep their certificates safe. The institution has also directed the students to keep necessary food supplies ready with them and withdraw necessary cash,'' she told a television channel.

She said the lowest price available when she flew was at around Rs 55,000 and many are unable to afford that.

NORKA said it got calls from more than 200 students studying in Odessa National Medical University. ''At least 44 students contacted the NORKA from the Kharkiv National Medical university while 18 students called from Bogomolets university,'' NORKA said.

NORKA has also informed that it has been in constant touch with the Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs.

NORKA-Roots CEO, C R Kannan said the organisation was in touch with various Keralites organisations in Ukraine.

