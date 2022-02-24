Left Menu

London stocks slump over 2% as Russia invades Ukraine

UK's main stock indexes plunged on Thursday, tracking a sharp selloff in global equities, as investors shed riskier assets after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:32 IST
London stocks slump over 2% as Russia invades Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's main stock indexes plunged on Thursday, tracking a sharp selloff in global equities, as investors shed riskier assets after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea. The benchmark FTSE 100 index sank 3.8% by the close, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 2.6%.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

Russia-exposed miners such as Polymetal, EVRAZ and Petropavlovsk plummeted between 27.0% and 37.8%, while London-listed depository shares of Russian bank Sberbank Rossii PAO plunged 74.2%. Losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 were smaller than its European peers.

The FTSE 100 has outshone its pan-European peers so far this year after underperforming for five straight years, helped by a jump in heavyweight commodity stocks due to geopolitical tensions and strength in financial shares in a higher interest-rate environment. Banks were the worst performers, down 7.4%.

"Since the Bank of England announced its interest rate hike a few months ago, we have seen a decent move higher in the UK banking sector because it was pretty undervalued," said David Madden, a market analyst with Equiti Capital. "They are down today because investors are worried if anything is going to put the brakes on the Bank of England from continuing down the path to rate hikes, it would be this sort of thing that could cause economic disruption across Europe."

Britain's largest high-street bank Lloyds fell 10.8% after missing profit expectations. Shares of BAE Systems rose 5.2% after the defence company forecast another year of sales growth and margin expansion in 2022 and reported a 13% increase in 2021 core earnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022